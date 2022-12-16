ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Short Interest Update

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the November 15th total of 60,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance
Shares of AEY opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 million, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
