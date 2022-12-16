ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Short Interest Update

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the November 15th total of 60,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of AEY opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 million, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 62,996 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.