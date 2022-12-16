Short Interest in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Grows By 38.5%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the November 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 922,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

ACM Research Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of ACMR opened at $9.14 on Friday. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $30.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $496.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.64.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.24. ACM Research had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $133.71 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at ACM Research

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered ACM Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ACM Research from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 35,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $297,806.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 890,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 34,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Further Reading

