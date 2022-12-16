Short Interest in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Declines By 42.2%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the November 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.40 price objective for the company.

Acasti Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of ACST stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Acasti Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Acasti Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACST Get Rating ) by 174.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

