SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Bryan, Garnier & Co Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €130.00 ($136.84) target price by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAP. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($115.79) target price on SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($121.05) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($121.05) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €130.00 ($136.84) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($115.79) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at €99.34 ($104.57) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €98.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €92.09. SAP has a 1-year low of €79.58 ($83.77) and a 1-year high of €125.40 ($132.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77. The firm has a market cap of $116.19 billion and a PE ratio of 38.15.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.