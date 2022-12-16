26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) Short Interest Up 31.3% in November

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the November 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

26 Capital Acquisition Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of 26 Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. 26 Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 26 Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $4,905,000. Omni Event Management Ltd increased its position in 26 Capital Acquisition by 190.3% during the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 1,039,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after acquiring an additional 681,149 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in 26 Capital Acquisition by 181.5% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 56,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 36,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $395,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

26 Capital Acquisition Company Profile

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

