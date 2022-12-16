Short Interest in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Expands By 19.3%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Vernon Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,115.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 5,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $127,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Vernon Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,115.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,081 shares of company stock worth $4,382,992 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 71.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 29,843 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth $2,420,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth $3,127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 2.7 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.16 million, a P/E ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.