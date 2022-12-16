Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Drops By 31.4%

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,680,000 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the November 15th total of 31,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,443,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.37. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $106.78.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 105,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $624,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 36,646 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 311,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after acquiring an additional 119,262 shares during the period.

