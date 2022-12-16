Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Drops By 31.4%

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,680,000 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the November 15th total of 31,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,443,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.37. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $106.78.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
