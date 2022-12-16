Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Expands By 16.2%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the November 15th total of 8,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $61.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

