Short Interest in Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX) Expands By 16.7%

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $326,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition by 352.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $371,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACAX opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. Alset Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, as well as businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

