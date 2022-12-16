TPG (TPG) and The Competition Financial Comparison

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) is one of 81 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare TPG to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of TPG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 79.4% of TPG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TPG and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG 0 9 3 0 2.25 TPG Competitors 538 2790 3298 102 2.44

Profitability

TPG currently has a consensus price target of $34.63, suggesting a potential upside of 12.46%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 12.32%. Given TPG’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TPG is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares TPG and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG 56.19% 19.09% 6.83% TPG Competitors 31.21% 17.75% 10.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TPG and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TPG $4.98 billion $230.90 million 384.92 TPG Competitors $3.09 billion $506.05 million 0.55

TPG has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. TPG is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. TPG pays out 1,300.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 47.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, fund of hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

