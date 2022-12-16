Head to Head Review: Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kamada and Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kamada $103.64 million 1.75 -$2.23 million ($0.23) -17.65 Y-mAbs Therapeutics $34.90 million 6.48 -$55.28 million ($3.06) -1.69

Kamada has higher revenue and earnings than Y-mAbs Therapeutics. Kamada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Y-mAbs Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kamada -8.91% 0.91% 0.51% Y-mAbs Therapeutics -307.75% -92.65% -74.97%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Kamada and Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Kamada has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.7% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kamada and Y-mAbs Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kamada 0 0 0 0 N/A Y-mAbs Therapeutics 1 4 5 0 2.40

Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 176.71%. Given Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Y-mAbs Therapeutics is more favorable than Kamada.

Summary

Kamada beats Y-mAbs Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kamada

(Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD. It also provides KamRho (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KamRho (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and snake bite antiserum to treat snake bites by the vipera palaestinae and echis coloratus. In addition, the company distributes BRAMITOB to manage chronic pulmonary infection; FOSTER to treat asthma; PROVOCHOLINE for the diagnosis of bronchial airway hyperactivity; AEROBIKA, an OPEP device; RUPAFIN for Allergic rhinitis and Urticaria; IVIG for immunodeficiency-related conditions; VARITECT for chicken pox and zoster herpes; ZUTECTRA and HEPATECT CP for hepatitis B; MEGALOTECT CP for cytomegalovirus virus; RUCONEST for angioedema attacks; heparin sodium injection for thrombo-embolic disorders and prophylaxis of deep vein thrombosis and thromboembolic events; ALBUMIN for blood plasma; Factor VIII for hemophilia type A; and Factor IX for hemophilia type B. Further, it offers IXIARO for Japanese encephalitis; VIVOTIF for Salmonella Typhi; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis; LAMZEDE for alpha-mannosidosis ; and ELIGARD for prostate cancer. The company markets its products through strategic partners in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. Kamada Ltd. has strategic partnerships with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited; PARI GmbH; and Kedrion Biopharma. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma. The company is also developing DANYELZA that is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of patients with first-line neuroblastoma, third-line neuroblastoma, and in relapsed osteosarcoma; GD2-GD3 vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma; and Omburtamab, a murine monoclonal antibody that is in clinical trials for the treatment of central nervous system/ leptomeningeal metastases from neuroblastoma, desmoplastic small round cell tumor, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. In addition, it is developing Nivatrotamab for the treatment of small cell lung cancer, as well as is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of refractory GD2 positive adult and pediatric solid tumors; and Lu-omburtamab-DTPA that is in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of medulloblastoma and B7-H3 positive leptomeningeal metastases from solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Massachusetts Institute of Technology to develop and commercialize licensed products. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

