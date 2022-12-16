Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) versus Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Financial Analysis

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) and Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Resources Connection and Sunrise New Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Resources Connection presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.19%. Given Resources Connection’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Resources Connection has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrise New Energy has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Resources Connection and Sunrise New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 8.76% 19.48% 12.98% Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Resources Connection and Sunrise New Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $805.02 million 0.78 $67.18 million $2.14 8.71 Sunrise New Energy $7.41 million 16.35 -$8.40 million N/A N/A

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Sunrise New Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Resources Connection shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Resources Connection beats Sunrise New Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resources Connection

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance. It also provides transformations services comprising finance transformation, digital transformation, supply chain management, cloud migration, and data design and analytics. The company has a strategic alliance with Kotter International, Inc. to accelerate joint business development initiatives. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Sunrise New Energy

(Get Rating)

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. It also operates a legacy internet knowledge sharing platform business. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.