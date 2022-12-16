International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Cut to Underperform at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have GBX 103.04 ($1.26) target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.45 ($1.53) to €1.70 ($1.79) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.34.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.00. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.63. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. On average, research analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

