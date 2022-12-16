Analysts Set Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) PT at $90.56

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ares Management to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Ares Management Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average is $69.94. Ares Management has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $86.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,271,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,580,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,271,580 shares in the company, valued at $67,580,212. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 and have sold 1,238,661 shares valued at $97,818,389. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

