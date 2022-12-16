Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives $16.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.36.

HPP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 2.6 %

HPP opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $260.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.59 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,400.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $264,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.