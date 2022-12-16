Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives $68.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

PEG stock opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 66.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

