Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $72.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.88 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,531,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $759,496,000 after buying an additional 52,436 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $382,778,000 after purchasing an additional 347,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $733,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,202 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,317,000 after purchasing an additional 59,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

