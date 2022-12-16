Analysts Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Target Price at $305.33

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $305.33.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,166,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $308.40 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $210.35 and a one year high of $324.75. The company has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.07 and a 200-day moving average of $291.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

