Analysts Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Target Price at $305.33

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $305.33.
VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $308.40 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $210.35 and a one year high of $324.75. The company has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.07 and a 200-day moving average of $291.90.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
