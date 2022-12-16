Analysts Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Target Price at $305.33

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $305.33.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,166,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $308.40 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $210.35 and a one year high of $324.75. The company has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.07 and a 200-day moving average of $291.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.