Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Receives $32.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.60.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turquoise Hill Resources
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter worth about $167,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Down 0.9 %
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.