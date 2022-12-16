Brokerages Set Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) PT at $48.13

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,732 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 70,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 11.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $45.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

