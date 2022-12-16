NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Receives $92.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $85.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.60. The stock has a market cap of $170.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.