Brokerages Set Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Target Price at $28.10

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Trading Down 5.0 %

PAAS stock opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $338.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 63.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.