Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives $44.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

OTEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Performance

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. Open Text has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $48.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $852.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Text will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Open Text by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Open Text by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Open Text by 148.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.