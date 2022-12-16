ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives $710.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $710.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($505.26) price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 680.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $586.34 on Tuesday. ASML has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $817.30. The stock has a market cap of $240.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $524.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.53.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

ASML Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

