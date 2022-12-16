Contrasting Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) & California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Advantage Energy and California Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Energy 0 0 1 1 3.50 California Resources 0 1 4 0 2.80

Advantage Energy currently has a consensus target price of $13.69, indicating a potential upside of 74.23%. California Resources has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.27%. Given Advantage Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Advantage Energy is more favorable than California Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Energy $392.56 million 3.63 $328.35 million $2.33 3.37 California Resources $1.89 billion 1.68 $612.00 million $14.47 2.99

This table compares Advantage Energy and California Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Energy. California Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Energy and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Energy 83.29% 24.32% 17.68% California Resources 43.44% 28.71% 11.74%

Volatility & Risk

Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Resources has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advantage Energy beats California Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley. It provides natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. Advantage Energy Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About California Resources

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in approximately 1.9 million net mineral acres with proved reserves totaled an estimated 480 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility and the grid. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.