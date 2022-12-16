West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WST. KeyCorp cut their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $266.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of WST opened at $237.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.54. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $475.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WST. CX Institutional acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

