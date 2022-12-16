Analysts Set Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target at C$53.70

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.70.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$50.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.06. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$32.68 and a 52 week high of C$57.50.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

