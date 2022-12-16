Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) to Sell

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.03% from the company’s current price.

XPEV has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. China Renaissance downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut their target price on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPeng to $8.92 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.91. XPeng has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $51.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in XPeng by 137.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 132,487 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in XPeng by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

