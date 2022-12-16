Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) to Sell

XPeng (NYSE:XPEVGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.03% from the company’s current price.

XPEV has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. China Renaissance downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut their target price on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPeng to $8.92 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.91. XPeng has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $51.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in XPeng by 137.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 132,487 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in XPeng by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

