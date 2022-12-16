Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives $280.21 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $280.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $235.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.93. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 759.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.01%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

