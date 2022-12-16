Analyzing Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) & Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Solid Power and Expion360, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 5 2 0 2.29 Expion360 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solid Power presently has a consensus price target of $6.80, suggesting a potential upside of 180.99%. Given Solid Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Expion360.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $2.71 million 157.00 $18.09 million N/A N/A Expion360 $4.52 million 1.73 -$4.72 million N/A N/A

This table compares Solid Power and Expion360’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Solid Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Expion360.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and Expion360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power 392.40% 6.09% 5.56% Expion360 -142.70% -299.15% -174.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Solid Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Expion360 shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Solid Power beats Expion360 on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

