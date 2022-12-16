Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAUGet Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAUGet Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

