Hipgnosis Songs Fund (OTC:HPGSF) Given New GBX 120 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Hipgnosis Songs Fund (OTC:HPGSF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 120 ($1.47) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of HPGSF stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20.

Get Hipgnosis Songs Fund alerts:

About Hipgnosis Songs Fund

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

Receive News & Ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.