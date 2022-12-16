Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF) PT Lowered to GBX 80 at Berenberg Bank

Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 80 ($0.98) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Tritax EuroBox alerts:

Tritax EuroBox Price Performance

TTAXF opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Tritax EuroBox has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.