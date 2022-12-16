GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GGNDF opened at $23.20 on Monday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.71.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

