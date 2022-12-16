Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given New €23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €24.50 ($25.79) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Engie from €15.00 ($15.79) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Engie from €18.00 ($18.95) to €18.50 ($19.47) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on Engie from €18.30 ($19.26) to €18.20 ($19.16) in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.34.

Engie Trading Down 2.1 %

ENGIY opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. Engie has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $16.78.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

