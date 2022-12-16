JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Price Target to €100.00

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €94.00 ($98.95) to €100.00 ($105.26) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EUXTF. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Euronext in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Euronext from €103.70 ($109.16) to €91.50 ($96.32) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Euronext from €77.00 ($81.05) to €78.00 ($82.11) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.10.

OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $74.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.39. Euronext has a 12-month low of $59.15 and a 12-month high of $106.47.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

