G8 Education (OTCMKTS:GEDUF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

G8 Education (OTCMKTS:GEDUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

