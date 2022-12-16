Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) PT Lowered to $39.00

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Hovde Group to $39.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Veritex to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Veritex Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of VBTX opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.46. Veritex has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.70 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fallon William bought 2,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.14 per share, for a total transaction of $64,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,420. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritex

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Veritex by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 2.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veritex



Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Articles

