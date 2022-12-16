Analysts Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) PT at $43.52

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.82.

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,252.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,780.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,252.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,000 over the last ninety days. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $65.16. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. Analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

