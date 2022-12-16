Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Cut to C$14.25

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.75 to C$14.25 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Cineplex Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of CPXGF stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

