CIBC Raises Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target to C$207.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$203.00 to C$207.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$274.00 to C$272.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Cargojet Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of CGJTF stock opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 1 year low of $79.14 and a 1 year high of $153.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.88.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

