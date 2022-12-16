JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target to GBX 2,150

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,100 ($25.76) to GBX 2,150 ($26.38) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMPGY. AlphaValue upgraded Compass Group to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.38) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($19.32) to GBX 1,625 ($19.94) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,003.00.

CMPGY stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

