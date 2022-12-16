UBS Group Lowers CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Price Target to €4.35

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from €4.45 ($4.68) to €4.35 ($4.58) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CaixaBank from €3.60 ($3.79) to €3.70 ($3.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on CaixaBank from €4.10 ($4.32) to €4.25 ($4.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Societe Generale increased their price objective on CaixaBank from €4.00 ($4.21) to €4.10 ($4.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.

CAIXY stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.28.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

