Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Downgraded by Cheuvreux to “Hold”

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Cargotec Price Performance
OTCMKTS CYJBF opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52. Cargotec has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $50.59.
About Cargotec
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cargotec (CYJBF)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.