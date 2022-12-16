JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Price Target to €22.00

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €21.00 ($22.11) to €22.00 ($23.16) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ACCYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered Accor from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Accor from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Sunday, December 11th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Accor from €33.00 ($34.74) to €27.40 ($28.84) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accor from €28.50 ($30.00) to €30.50 ($32.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.78.

Accor Trading Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. Accor has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $7.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

