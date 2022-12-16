Scotiabank Downgrades Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) to Sector Perform

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of BADFF stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $25.45.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.