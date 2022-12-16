Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) PT Lowered to €7.45 at UBS Group

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from €7.50 ($7.89) to €7.45 ($7.84) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BKIMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bankinter from €6.05 ($6.37) to €5.95 ($6.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Bankinter from €5.90 ($6.21) to €6.00 ($6.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.00) to €7.00 ($7.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Bankinter Price Performance

BKIMF stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $6.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

