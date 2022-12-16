Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Price Target Cut to €16.45

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Societe Generale from €16.80 ($17.68) to €16.45 ($17.32) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Assicurazioni Generali from €16.00 ($16.84) to €17.50 ($18.42) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assicurazioni Generali from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($22.11) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.28.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $11.71.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.