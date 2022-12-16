Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Upgraded at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANNSF. BNP Paribas raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €140.00 ($147.37) to €130.00 ($136.84) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €156.00 ($164.21) to €133.00 ($140.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.71.

Aena S.M.E. Price Performance

Shares of Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $132.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.75. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $98.42 and a 12-month high of $179.45.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

