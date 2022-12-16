BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 510 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 510 ($6.26) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 560 ($6.87) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.75) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 690 ($8.47) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.59) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 560 ($6.87) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

BP.B opened at GBX 167.50 ($2.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £33.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.34. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 1-year low of GBX 162 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 189.50 ($2.32). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 166.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 171.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

